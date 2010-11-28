Rebecca MartinBorn 24 April 1969
Rebecca Martin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-04-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83e8d505-e5c7-4f57-991e-0422d9edf967
Rebecca Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Martin (born April 24, 1969) is an American singer and songwriter from Rumford, Maine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rebecca Martin Tracks
Sort by
For All We Know
Rebecca Martin
For All We Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For All We Know
Last played on
Rebecca Martin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist