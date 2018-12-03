Rigsy's guide to the NI Music Prize 2018

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06rp4y6.jpg

2018-11-13T20:48:17.000Z

This year there are five categories in the NI Music Prize. Rigsy gives his take on them.

