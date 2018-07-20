The Ballistic BrothersFormed 1993
The Ballistic Brothers
1993
The Ballistic Brothers Biography
The Ballistic Brothers (initially spelt Balistic) were a British based band comprising Ashley Beedle, Rocky & Diesel of X-Press 2 and David Hill (of Nuphonic Records). Specialising in a kind of jazz-influenced funky electronica music, the band released two full length studio albums in the mid-1990s. Darren Rock, Darren House (Rocky & Diesel) and Ashley Beedle were also known as X-Press 2.
A Beautiful Space
Blacker
Peckings
Portobello Cafe
Cubafro Con Amigos
Uschis Groove
A love Supreme
