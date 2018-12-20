Scooter are a German dance group founded in Hamburg, who have sold over 30 million records and earned over 80 Gold and Platinum awards. Scooter are considered the most successful German single-record act with 23 top ten hits. The group is currently composed of members H.P. Baxxter, Michael Simon and Etnik Zarari.

Among their more well-known hits are "Hyper Hyper", "Move Your Ass!", "How Much Is the Fish?", "Ramp! (The Logical Song)", "Nessaja", "Weekend", "Maria (I Like It Loud)" and "The Question Is What Is the Question?".