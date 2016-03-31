Ronnie CorbettBorn 4 December 1930. Died 31 March 2016
Ronnie Corbett
1930-12-04
Ronnie Corbett Biography
Ronald Balfour Corbett, CBE (4 December 1930 – 31 March 2016) was a Scottish stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and broadcaster, best known for his long association with Ronnie Barker in the BBC television comedy sketch show The Two Ronnies. He achieved prominence in David Frost's 1960s satirical comedy programme The Frost Report (with Barker) and subsequently starred in sitcoms such as No – That's Me Over Here!, Now Look Here, and Sorry!
