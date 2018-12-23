Mary Schneider AM, (born 25 October 1932 in Rockhampton, Queensland) is an Australian singer, songwriter and performer, who is a master at the classic Swiss Alpine style, she is best known for yodelling the works of various standards by many a classic composer. Her repertoire has covered everything from yodelling of classical music pieces to marches and European folk music tunes. Her daughter is the ARIA Award winning singer songwriter Melinda Schneider is also an Australian country music entertainer and performer. She mainly appears in club and pub venues around Australia, as well as overseas, but has also performed at many arena venues. She performed with her sister Rita Schneider, as part of The Schneider Sisters singing duo, who in 2002 were inducted into the Australian Roll of Renown.