Lindsay Vere Duncan, CBE (born 7 November 1950) is a British actress. On stage she has won two Olivier Awards, a Tony Award for her performance in Private Lives and a Tony Award nomination for her role in Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Duncan has starred in several plays by Harold Pinter. Her best known roles on television include: Barbara Douglas in Alan Bleasdale's G.B.H. (1991), Servilia of the Junii in the HBO/BBC/RAI series Rome (2005–2007), Adelaide Brooke in the Doctor Who special "The Waters of Mars" (2009) and Lady Smallwood in the BBC series Sherlock. On film she portrayed Anthea Lahr in Prick Up Your Ears (1987), voiced the android TC-14 in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Alice's mother in Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland (2010), and played the acerbic theatre critic Tabitha Dickinson in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014).

She was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2009 Birthday Honours for services to drama.