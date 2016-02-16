Gridlock is a San Francisco based experimental electronic band originally created by Mike Wells in 1994. A year later, Mike Cadoo joined up, and the duo released their first two demos, Sickness and Frozen, and soon signed to Pendragon Records in 1997.

Their style was originally akin to the sound of Skinny Puppy with less vocals and an ambient aspect not normally found in industrial at the time. Eventually, they took on more and more ambient and futuristic electronic sounds and slowly lessened their industrial edge whilst removing any trace of vocals.

On March 24, 2005, the band announced its dissolution on its website, but promised to continue making music under Wells' and Cadoo's respective side projects. Their last recorded material to be released was two tracks on the 2006 Hymen Records compilation Travel Sickness.