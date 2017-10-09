Deee‐LiteFormed 1986. Disbanded 1996
1986
Deee-Lite was an American house and club/dance music group, formed in New York City. The group's best-known single is "Groove Is in the Heart", which was released from their 1990 debut album, World Clique, and was a Top 10 hit in multiple countries. In December 2016, Billboard ranked them as the 55th most successful dance artists of all-time.
Groove Is In The Heart
What Is Love?
Try Me On... I'm Very You
Groove Is In The Heart (The Reflex Revision)
