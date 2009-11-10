Kierra Kiki Sheard
Kierra Valencia "Kiki" Sheard (born June 20, 1987 in Detroit, Michigan) is an American gospel singer, fashion designer, and radio host. She is the daughter of gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard (member of gospel singing group The Clark Sisters) and the granddaughter of gospel choral director Mattie Moss Clark. Sheard portrayed Litha in the 2010 Christian-drama film Preacher's Kid. After appearing on her mother's albums, Sheard broke to the music scene with the release of her debut album I Owe You in 2004. Her hit single "You Don't Know" was written about her mother's bout with an almost fatal blood clot.
