John Hopkins. Australian conductor. Born 19 July 1927. Died 30 September 2013
John Hopkins
1927-07-19
John Hopkins Biography (Wikipedia)
John Raymond Hopkins AM OBE (19 July 1927 – 30 September 2013) was a British-born Australian conductor and administrator.
