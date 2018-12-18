Bev BevanBorn 24 November 1944
Bev Bevan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-11-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83cf78c3-c802-4d7e-aed6-65a354dbfdb0
Bev Bevan Biography (Wikipedia)
Beverley Bevan (born 25 November 1944) is an English rock musician, who was the drummer and one of the original members of The Move and Electric Light Orchestra (ELO). After the end of ELO in 1986, he founded ELO Part II.
Bevan also served as the touring drummer for Black Sabbath during the Born Again Tour, and later played percussion on The Eternal Idol album in 1987. Bevan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of Electric Light Orchestra.
