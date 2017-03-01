Richard FariñaUS folk singer. Born 8 March 1937. Died 30 April 1966
Richard Fariña
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-03-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83cedec7-f8e6-4926-a051-351ea401535c
Richard Fariña Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard George Fariña (March 8, 1937 – April 30, 1966) was an American folksinger, songwriter, poet and novelist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Fariña Tracks
Sort by
Pack Up Your Sorrows
Richard Fariña
Pack Up Your Sorrows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pack Up Your Sorrows
Last played on
Quiet Joys of Brotherhood
Richard Fariña
Quiet Joys of Brotherhood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quiet Joys of Brotherhood
Last played on
Xmas Island
Richard Fariña
Xmas Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh73.jpglink
Xmas Island
Last played on
Christmas Island
Bob Dylan
Christmas Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ftldq.jpglink
Christmas Island
Last played on
Playlists featuring Richard Fariña
Back to artist