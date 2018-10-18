Dene OldingAustralian violinist. Born 11 October 1956
Dene Olding
1956-10-11
Dene Olding Biography (Wikipedia)
Dene Maxwell Olding AM (born 11 October 1956) is an Australian violinist. He has had a distinguished career as a soloist in Australia, New Zealand and the United States, performing over forty concertos in recent years, including many world premieres. He is the Concertmaster Emeritus of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, first violinist in the Goldner String Quartet, and a member of the Australia Ensemble.
Dene Olding Tracks
Violin Concerto, Op 14
Samuel Barber
Conductor
Last played on
Sonata for violin and piano no.2 (Op.100) in A major
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Maninyas - Violin Concerto - 1st mvt
Ross Edwards
Last played on
