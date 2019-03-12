UFODanish rapper and part of Ufo Yepha. Born 1981
UFO
1981
Kristian Humaidan (born 1981, Svendborg, Denmark), better known by his stage name UFO, is a Danish singer, rapper and hip hop artist. He was part of the rap duo UFO & Yepha before splitting-up and going solo. With the split, UFO is noticeably branching into Danish music rather than hip hop as in the days with Yepha.
