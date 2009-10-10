Ramona FallsFormed 2009
Ramona Falls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83cad75c-eb18-4092-9d77-380b5de816bf
Ramona Falls Biography (Wikipedia)
Ramona Falls is an indie rock project founded by Brent Knopf and based in Portland, Oregon. The band name is taken from a waterfall located near Mt. Hood, a place where Knopf used to hike as a child. Brent Knopf co-founded Menomena before departing in 2011, and is also one-half of EL VY, a collaboration with The National's Matt Berninger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ramona Falls Tracks
Sort by
I Say Fever
Ramona Falls
I Say Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Say Fever
Last played on
Ramona Falls Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist