John Liptrot HattonComposer. Born 12 October 1808. Died 20 September 1886
John Liptrot Hatton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1808-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83c77730-55a6-45b5-94da-ef9895d33094
John Liptrot Hatton Biography (Wikipedia)
John Liptrot Hatton (12 October 1809 – 10 September 1886) was an English musical composer, conductor, pianist, accompanist and singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Liptrot Hatton Tracks
Sort by
Simon the Cellarer
John Liptrot Hatton
Simon the Cellarer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simon the Cellarer
Last played on
Back to artist