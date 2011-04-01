Berto Pisano ( 13 October 1928 – 29 January 2002) was an Italian composer, conductor, arranger and jazz musician.

Born in Cagliari, Sardinia, Pisano started his career as a contrabassist in the jazz groups Quartetto Astor and Asternovas. He is best known as composer of pop songs, for, among others, Mina, and a composer of musical scores for films and TV-series; his major hit was "A blue shadow", the theme song of the RAI TV-series Ho incontrato un'ombra, which ranked first at the Italian hit parade in 1974.