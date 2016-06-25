Billy Barber
Billy Barber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83c6ecce-ebc2-4064-ad28-49c7354469f4
Billy Barber Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Barber is a keyboardist and composer. He is the son of pianist William C. Barber, also known as Bill Barber Sr.
He is most noted for the theme song for All My Children in the 1990s as well as keyboardist for the jazz group Flim & the BB's (with Jimmy Johnson, Bill Berg, and Dick Oatts). His song "Little Things" has been covered by The Oak Ridge Boys along with "Love is Worth the Pain" which was covered by Ray Charles. He has composed music for children's videos, and numerous television and radio series including American Chronicles, Face the Nation and The Splendid Table.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Barber Tracks
Sort by
Marjani
Billy Barber
Marjani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marjani
Last played on
Marjaani
Sukhwinder Singh
Marjaani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59z.jpglink
Marjaani
Last played on
Billy Barber Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist