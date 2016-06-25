Billy Barber is a keyboardist and composer. He is the son of pianist William C. Barber, also known as Bill Barber Sr.

He is most noted for the theme song for All My Children in the 1990s as well as keyboardist for the jazz group Flim & the BB's (with Jimmy Johnson, Bill Berg, and Dick Oatts). His song "Little Things" has been covered by The Oak Ridge Boys along with "Love is Worth the Pain" which was covered by Ray Charles. He has composed music for children's videos, and numerous television and radio series including American Chronicles, Face the Nation and The Splendid Table.