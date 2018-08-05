Mike LeDonneBorn 11 May 1956
Mike LeDonne
1956-05-11
Mike LeDonne Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael LeDonne (born Oct 26, 1956 in Bridgeport, Connecticut) is a jazz pianist and organist known for post-bop and hard bop. He has worked with Benny Golson since 1996 and performs under his own name all over the world.
