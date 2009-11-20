Stormlord is an extreme metal (self-classified as "Extreme epic metal") band from Rome, Italy. They have released five full-length albums, which are: Supreme Art Of War (1999), At The Gates Of Utopia (2001), The Gorgon Cult (2004), Mare Nostrum (2008) and Hesperia (2013). Their prominent use of keyboards compared to many other black metal bands gives their sound an epic feel, much like power metal.

Most of their songs have an epic theme, recurring to stories and characters from Greek Mythology (Zeus, Hades, Persephone, Prometheus, Medusa, Titans), and battles. Their vocalist, Cristiano can scream in two voices: the first one high pitched, which is relative to black metal and the second is more guttural and monstrous, which is relative to death metal and often used for choruses.

The band gained attention in late 2004 after the release of the "Under The Boards" music video, which featured large amounts of blood and gore. The clip was banned from most TV channels but gained popularity due to internet downloads.[citation needed]