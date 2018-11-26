Stella Mae Parton (born May 4, 1949) is an American country singer and songwriter. Parton is best known for a series of country singles that charted during the mid- to late-1970s, her biggest hit being 1975's "I Want to Hold You In My Dreams Tonight". She is the younger sister of country music entertainer Dolly Parton, and the older sister of singer Randy Parton and actress Rachel Dennison.