Stella PartonBorn 4 May 1949
Stella Parton
1949-05-04
Stella Parton Biography (Wikipedia)
Stella Mae Parton (born May 4, 1949) is an American country singer and songwriter. Parton is best known for a series of country singles that charted during the mid- to late-1970s, her biggest hit being 1975's "I Want to Hold You In My Dreams Tonight". She is the younger sister of country music entertainer Dolly Parton, and the older sister of singer Randy Parton and actress Rachel Dennison.
Stella Parton Tracks
Forget Me Not
Stella Parton
Forget Me Not
Danger Of A Stranger
Stella Parton
Danger Of A Stranger
Mountain Songbird
Stella Parton
Mountain Songbird
Standard Lie Number One
Stella Parton
Standard Lie Number One
Coat Of Many Colours
Stella Parton
Coat Of Many Colours
Child Of My Body
Stella Parton
Child Of My Body
More Power To Ya
Dolly Parton
More Power To Ya
Down From Dover
Stella Parton
Down From Dover
Legs
Stella Parton
Legs
I Wanna Hold You In My Dreams Tonight
Stella Parton
I Wanna Hold You In My Dreams Tonight
Love Is A Word
Stella Parton
Love Is A Word
The Late Late Late Late Show
Stella Parton
The Late Late Late Late Show
Fade My Blues Away
Stella Parton
Fade My Blues Away
