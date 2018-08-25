The Undercover Hippy
The Undercover Hippy Performances & Interviews
The Undercover Hippy Tracks
Rise & Fall
The Undercover Hippy
Boyfriend (session)
The Undercover Hippy
Boyfriend (session)
Last played on
Borders (session)
The Undercover Hippy
Borders (session)
Last played on
Coming To The Gambia
The Undercover Hippy
Truth & Fiction
The Undercover Hippy
Rise & Fall (Radio Edit)
The Undercover Hippy
Rise & Fall (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Our Streets
The Undercover Hippy
Borders (Live)
The Undercover Hippy
Borders (Live)
Last played on
Money Money Money (Live)
The Undercover Hippy
If I Didn’t Have A Boyfriend
The Undercover Hippy
If I Didn’t Have A Boyfriend
VS Artist
Last played on
Borders
The Undercover Hippy
Borders
Last played on
Why We Fight
Billy Rowan
Why We Fight
Performer
Last played on
Boyfriend
The Undercover Hippy
Global Recession
The Undercover Hippy
It's In Your Name
The Undercover Hippy
Snap Back
The Undercover Hippy
They Feed On Greed
The Undercover Hippy
Upcoming Events
30
Mar
2019
The Undercover Hippy
Katie Fitzgerald's, Dudley, UK
4
Apr
2019
The Undercover Hippy
MK11 at The Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes, UK
11
Apr
2019
The Undercover Hippy
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
20
Apr
2019
The Undercover Hippy
Blue Sky Cafe, Colwyn Bay, UK
26
Apr
2019
The Undercover Hippy
Suburbs, London, UK
