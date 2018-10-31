LiLiPUTFormerly known as "Kleenex". Formed 1979. Disbanded 1983
LiLiPUT
1979
LiLiPUT Biography (Wikipedia)
LiLiPUT were a Swiss post-punk band active from 1978 to 1983, initially known as Kleenex. According to AllMusic, the band "made some of the best, most adventurous, most exhilarating, and most critically derided music" of the punk rock era.
DC-10
LiLiPUT
DC-10
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DC-10
Last played on
Split
LiLiPUT
Split
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Split
Last played on
Die Matrosen
LiLiPUT
Die Matrosen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Die Matrosen
Last played on
Beri-Beri
LiLiPUT
Beri-Beri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beri-Beri
Last played on
You
LiLiPUT
You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You
Last played on
Hitch-Hike
LiLiPUT
Hitch-Hike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hitch-Hike
Last played on
Ain't You
LiLiPUT
Ain't You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't You
Last played on
do you mind my dream
LiLiPUT
do you mind my dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
do you mind my dream
Last played on
Hedi's Head
LiLiPUT
Hedi's Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hedi's Head
Last played on
Nice
LiLiPUT
Nice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nice
Last played on
