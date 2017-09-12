The MaccabeesBrighton, UK indie rock band. Formed 2004. Disbanded 2017
The Maccabees
2004
The Maccabees Biography (Wikipedia)
The Maccabees were an English indie rock band, formed in 2004 in London. They released four albums: Colour It In in 2007, followed by Wall of Arms in 2009, Given to the Wild which was released on 9 January 2012 and their last album Marks to Prove It released on 31 July 2015. The band announced that they decided to disband in August 2016, with farewell gigs in 2017.
The Maccabees Performances & Interviews
"It's if we can play those songs fast enough anymore..." - Felix White talks the final Maccabees tour
2017-04-07
Felix White hints at what fans can expect from The Maccabees' farewell tour.
"It's if we can play those songs fast enough anymore..." - Felix White talks the final Maccabees tour
Those Final Maccabees Shows - Felix White chats to 6 Music Breakfast
2017-02-20
Felix White chats about the upcoming final Maccabees Shows.
Those Final Maccabees Shows - Felix White chats to 6 Music Breakfast
The Maccabees live with Radcliffe and Maconie
2016-01-18
Orlando and Hugo from the Maccabees join Mark and Stuart to talk about the band's current tour and the reception to their latest album Marks to Prove It.
The Maccabees live with Radcliffe and Maconie
The Maccabees Tracks
Marks To Prove It
The Maccabees
Marks To Prove It
Marks To Prove It
Last played on
Heave
The Maccabees
Heave
Heave
Last played on
Love You Better
The Maccabees
Love You Better
Love You Better
Last played on
Toothpaste Kisses
The Maccabees
Toothpaste Kisses
Toothpaste Kisses
Last played on
Walking In The Air
The Maccabees
Walking In The Air
Walking In The Air
Last played on
Pelican
The Maccabees
Pelican
Pelican
Last played on
Latchmere
The Maccabees
Latchmere
Latchmere
Last played on
Something Like Happiness
The Maccabees
Something Like Happiness
Something Like Happiness
Last played on
No Kind Words
The Maccabees
No Kind Words
No Kind Words
Last played on
Ayla
The Maccabees
Ayla
Ayla
Last played on
Grew Up At Midnight
The Maccabees
Grew Up At Midnight
Grew Up At Midnight
Last played on
Go
The Maccabees
Go
Go
Last played on
First Love
The Maccabees
First Love
First Love
Last played on
Feel To Follow
The Maccabees
Feel To Follow
Feel To Follow
Last played on
All In Your Rows
The Maccabees
All In Your Rows
All In Your Rows
Last played on
Kamakura
The Maccabees
Kamakura
Kamakura
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Maccabees
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
2015-08-30T08:52:16
30
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T08:52:16
27
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Live Lounge: The Maccabees
Norwich
2015-05-14T08:52:16
14
May
2015
Live Lounge: The Maccabees
Norwich
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
2015-02-22T08:52:16
22
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
2013-07-19T08:52:16
19
Jul
2013
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
Latest The Maccabees News
The controversies, craziness and wayward moments that made the Mercury the least predictable award in music
Hate to be a harbinger of doom, but we may have already have heard the last from this lot of major-league musos...
Good singles inspire great cover versions, as you'll find out here...
Kanye went it (mostly) alone, but plenty of other acts didn't...
The Maccabees Links
