Geetha MadhuriIndian playback singer. Born 24 August 1989
Geetha Madhuri
1989-08-24
Geetha Madhuri Biography (Wikipedia)
Geetha Madhuri Sonti is an Indian playback singer and dubbing artist who works primarily in South Indian Film Industry. She became famous with the song "ninne ninne" from the movie Nachavule for which she won Nandi Award as the best female playback singer. She also won two Filmfare awards. She has sung in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. She has recorded more than 550 songs for various films and albums. She has participated in an MAA TV show called Super Singer. She is runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 show on Star Maa.
Mahanubhavudu
Geetha Madhuri
Mahanubhavudu
Mahanubhavudu
Paapi Kondallo
Sri Krishna
Paapi Kondallo
Paapi Kondallo
Saranantu Kolichanu
Geetha Madhuri
Saranantu Kolichanu
Saranantu Kolichanu
