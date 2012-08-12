Albert Von TilzerBorn 29 March 1878. Died 1 October 1956
Albert Von Tilzer
1878-03-29
Albert Von Tilzer Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Von Tilzer (born Albert Gumm, March 29, 1878 – October 1, 1956) was an American songwriter, the younger brother of fellow songwriter Harry Von Tilzer. He wrote the music to many hit songs, including, most notably, "Take Me Out to the Ball Game".
Albert Von Tilzer Tracks
