Wild Rose was an American country music band founded in 1988 by five women: Pamela Gadd (lead and background vocals, banjo), Kathy Mac (bass guitar, vocals), Pam Perry (lead and harmony vocals, guitar, mandolin), Nancy Given (drums, vocals), and Wanda Vick (guitar, mandolin, fiddle, Dobro, steel guitar). Between 1988 and 1991, they recorded three studio albums, including two on Liberty Records. In that same time span, they charted three singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. Since their disbanding in 1991, Wanda Vick has worked as a session musician. Gadd has continued to write and perform in the music industry, and was featured as part of country music legend Porter Wagoner's band until his death in 2007. Gadd and Wagoner recorded an album of duets together.