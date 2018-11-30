Johnny RiversBorn 7 November 1942
Johnny Rivers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsvj.jpg
1942-11-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83ae615f-b54a-4a80-8ab0-1de96820dd80
Johnny Rivers Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Rivers (born John Henry Ramistella; November 7, 1942) is an American rock 'n' roll singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. His repertoire includes pop, folk, blues, and old-time rock 'n' roll. Rivers charted during the 1960s and 1970s but remains best known for a string of hit singles between 1964 and 1968, among them "Memphis" (a Chuck Berry cover), "Mountain of Love", "The Seventh Son", "Secret Agent Man", "Poor Side of Town" (a US #1), "Baby I Need Your Lovin'" (a Motown cover), and "Summer Rain".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Rivers Tracks
Sort by
Secret Agent Man
Johnny Rivers
Secret Agent Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Secret Agent Man
Last played on
Muddy Waters
Johnny Rivers
Muddy Waters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Muddy Waters
Last played on
Poor Side Of Town
Johnny Rivers
Poor Side Of Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Poor Side Of Town
Last played on
Look to Your Soul
Johnny Rivers
Look to Your Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Look to Your Soul
Last played on
Carpet Man
Johnny Rivers
Carpet Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Carpet Man
Last played on
Memphis
Johnny Rivers
Memphis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Memphis
Last played on
Summer Rain
Johnny Rivers
Summer Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Summer Rain
Last played on
Swayin' To The Music
Johnny Rivers
Swayin' To The Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Swayin' To The Music
Last played on
Rockin' Pneumonia
Johnny Rivers
Rockin' Pneumonia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Rockin' Pneumonia
Last played on
By The Time I Get To Pheonix
Johnny Rivers
By The Time I Get To Pheonix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
By The Time I Get To Pheonix
Last played on
Where Have All The Flowers Gone
Johnny Rivers
Where Have All The Flowers Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Where Have All The Flowers Gone
Last played on
Moody River
Johnny Rivers
Moody River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Moody River
Last played on
Milk and honey
Johnny Rivers
Milk and honey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Milk and honey
Last played on
I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water
Johnny Rivers
I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water
Last played on
Down At The House Of Blues
Johnny Rivers
Down At The House Of Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Down At The House Of Blues
Last played on
Baby I Need Your Loving
Johnny Rivers
Baby I Need Your Loving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Baby I Need Your Loving
Last played on
Baby Come Back
Johnny Rivers
Baby Come Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Baby Come Back
Last played on
Mountain Of Love
Johnny Rivers
Mountain Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Mountain Of Love
Last played on
Take A Letter Maria
Johnny Rivers
Take A Letter Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Take A Letter Maria
Last played on
Take a Letter
Johnny Rivers
Take a Letter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Take a Letter
Last played on
Midnight Special
Johnny Rivers
Midnight Special
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Midnight Special
Last played on
Under Your Spell Again
Johnny Rivers
Under Your Spell Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
Under Your Spell Again
Last played on
A Hard Days Night
Johnny Rivers
A Hard Days Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvj.jpglink
A Hard Days Night
Last played on
Johnny Rivers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist