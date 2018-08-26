Jonathan EdwardsAmerican singer-songwriter and musician best known for his 1971 hit single "Sunshine". Born 28 July 1946
Jonathan Edwards
1946-07-28
Jonathan Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Edwards (born July 28, 1946) is an American singer-songwriter and musician best known for his 1971 hit single "Sunshine".
Jonathan Edwards Tracks
Carioca
Forever
It's Magic
Sunshine
I love Paris (feat. Darlene Edwards & Jonathan Edwards)
How Long
Red Light, Green Light
Sunshine (Go Away Today)
