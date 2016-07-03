Brendan CanningBorn 1969
Brendan Canning
1969
Brendan Canning Biography
Brendan Canning (born 1969 in Toronto, Ontario) is a Canadian indie rock performer. He is a founding member of the band Broken Social Scene and a former member of By Divine Right, Blurtonia, Valley of the Giants, Len, and hHead.
Brendan Canning Tracks
Never Go To The Races
Brendan Canning
Never Go To The Races
Never Go To The Races
No Doubt Without Fire
Brendan Canning
No Doubt Without Fire
No Doubt Without Fire
Post Fahey
Brendan Canning
Post Fahey
Post Fahey
Plugged In
Brendan Canning
Plugged In
Plugged In
Churches Under The Stairs
Brendan Canning
Churches Under The Stairs
Churches Under The Stairs
