Marbrianus de OrtoBorn 1460. Died 1529
Marbrianus de Orto
1460
Marbrianus de Orto Biography
Marbrianus de Orto (Dujardin; also Marbriano, Marbrianus) (c. 1460 – January or February 1529) was a Dutch composer of the Renaissance (Franco-Flemish school). He was a contemporary, close associate, and possible friend of Josquin des Prez, and was one of the first composers to write a completely canonic setting of the Ordinary of the Mass.
Marbrianus de Orto Tracks
Salve regina mater / Hic sacerdos
Marbrianus de Orto
Salve regina mater / Hic sacerdos
Salve regina mater / Hic sacerdos
Lamentatio Jeremie Prophete Incipit - Aleph, Beth, Ghimel
Marbrianus de Orto
Lamentatio Jeremie Prophete Incipit - Aleph, Beth, Ghimel
