Stanton Davis, Jr. (born November 10, 1945, New Orleans) is an American jazz trumpeter and educator.

Davis studied at the Berklee College of Music (1967–69) and the New England Conservatory (1969–73), and served as program director for MIT's radio station from 1968-74. He received his master's in ethnomusicology from Wesleyan University in 1983. He initially played locally in the Boston area, and then with George Russell, Mercer Ellington, Lester Bowie, Charlie Haden, George Gruntz, Jim Pepper, Bob Stewart, Muhal Richard Abrams, Sam Rivers, Gil Evans, Webster Lewis, Jaki Byard, Max Roach, and James Moody. He has taught at Southeast Massachusetts University (1976–78), Wellesley College (1981–84), Bennington College (1980–82), and the New England Conservatory of Music (1980–82), and also worked with the Jazzmobile (1980–88).

Davis's only major release as a bandleader is 1988's Manhattan Melody, released on Enja Records. There was an earlier LP from his Boston period called Brighter Days released in 1977 on Outrageous Records by his group named "Stanton Davis' Ghetto/Mysticism".