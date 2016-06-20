Hugh MasekelaBorn 4 April 1939. Died 23 January 2018
Hugh Masekela
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyxx.jpg
1939-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83a2e0fb-3d9b-46ff-b383-3dde54c15297
Hugh Masekela Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Ramapolo Masekela (4 April 1939 – 23 January 2018) was a South African trumpeter, flugelhornist, cornetist, composer and singer. He has been described as "the father of South African jazz." Masekela was known for his jazz compositions and for writing well-known anti-apartheid songs such as "Soweto Blues" and "Bring Him Back Home". He also had a number-one US pop hit in 1968 with his version of "Grazing in the Grass".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hugh Masekela Performances & Interviews
Hugh Masekela Tracks
Sort by
Bring Him Back (Bring Him Back Home)
Hugh Masekela
Bring Him Back (Bring Him Back Home)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Bring Him Back (Bring Him Back Home)
Last played on
Don't Go Lose It Baby
Hugh Masekela
Don't Go Lose It Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Don't Go Lose It Baby
Last played on
Riot
Hugh Masekela
Riot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Riot
Last played on
Grazing In The Grass
Hugh Masekela
Grazing In The Grass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Grazing In The Grass
Last played on
Seraphina (Radio 1 Session 24 Oct 1984)
Hugh Masekela
Seraphina (Radio 1 Session 24 Oct 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Seraphina (Radio 1 Session 24 Oct 1984)
Pula Ea Na (It's Raining) (Radio 1 Session 24 Oct 1984)
Hugh Masekela
Pula Ea Na (It's Raining) (Radio 1 Session 24 Oct 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Motlalepula (Rainmaker) (Radio 1 Session 24 Oct 1984)
Hugh Masekela
Motlalepula (Rainmaker) (Radio 1 Session 24 Oct 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
District Six
Hugh Masekela
District Six
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
District Six
Last played on
Mandela (Bring Him Back Home)
Hugh Masekela
Mandela (Bring Him Back Home)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Mandela (Bring Him Back Home)
Last played on
Ha Lese Le Di Khanna
Hugh Masekela
Ha Lese Le Di Khanna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Ha Lese Le Di Khanna
Last played on
Adade
Hugh Masekela
Adade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Adade
Stimela
Hugh Masekela
Stimela
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Stimela
Mamani
Hugh Masekela
Mamani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Mamani
Vucu
Hugh Masekela
Vucu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Vucu
Ingoma (Mixtape) (feat. Hugh Masekela)
Thandiswa Mazwai
Ingoma (Mixtape) (feat. Hugh Masekela)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Ingoma (Mixtape) (feat. Hugh Masekela)
Last played on
Night In Tunisia
Hugh Masekela
Night In Tunisia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Night In Tunisia
Last played on
Do Me So La So So
Hugh Masekela
Do Me So La So So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Do Me So La So So
Last played on
Vuca
Hugh Masekela
Vuca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Vuca
Last played on
Vuca
Hugh Masekela
Vuca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Vuca
Last played on
Mahlalela (feat. Letta Mbulu)
Hugh Masekela
Mahlalela (feat. Letta Mbulu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Mahlalela (feat. Letta Mbulu)
Last played on
If There's Anybody Out There
Hugh Masekela
If There's Anybody Out There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
If There's Anybody Out There
Last played on
Canteloupe Island
Hugh Masekela
Canteloupe Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Canteloupe Island
Last played on
Soweto Blues
Hugh Masekela
Soweto Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Soweto Blues
Last played on
What Is Wrong With Groovin'?
Hugh Masekela
What Is Wrong With Groovin'?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
What Is Wrong With Groovin'?
Last played on
Stimela (Coal Train)
Hugh Masekela
Stimela (Coal Train)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Stimela (Coal Train)
Last played on
Lady
Hugh Masekela
Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Lady
Last played on
Uptownship
Hugh Masekela
Uptownship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Uptownship
Last played on
Part Of A Whole
Hugh Masekela
Part Of A Whole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Part Of A Whole
Last played on
Bring Him Back Home
Hugh Masekela
Bring Him Back Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Bring Him Back Home
Last played on
The Big Apple
Hugh Masekela
The Big Apple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
The Big Apple
Last played on
African Breeze
Hugh Masekela
African Breeze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
African Breeze
Last played on
Unhome
Hugh Masekela
Unhome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Unhome
Dyambo
Hugh Masekela
Dyambo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Dyambo
Makoti (Bride)
Hugh Masekela
Makoti (Bride)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxx.jpglink
Makoti (Bride)
Playlists featuring Hugh Masekela
Latest Hugh Masekela News
Hugh Masekela Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist