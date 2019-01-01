FedezItalian rapper. Born 15 October 1989
Fedez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989-10-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83a24c80-2d60-4ee3-82d6-760678e2cbd0
Fedez Biography (Wikipedia)
Federico Leonardo Lucia (born 15 October 1989 in Milan), known by his stage name Fedez, is an Italian rapper, singer and songwriter. In 2011, he released the albums Penisola che non c'è and Il mio primo disco da venduto, released as free digital downloads. His first studio album, Sig. Brainwash – L'arte di accontentare, was released in 2013, and it debuted at number one on the Italian Albums Chart. The album, which spawned three singles, including the top 10 hit "Cigno nero" featuring Francesca Michielin, was later certified 3× Platinum by the Federation of the Italian Music Industry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fedez Tracks
Sort by
Fedez Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist