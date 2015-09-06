Darío MorenoBorn 3 April 1921. Died 1 December 1968
Darío Moreno
1921-04-03
Darío Moreno Biography (Wikipedia)
David Arugete (3 April 1921 – 1 December 1968), commonly known under his stage name Darío Moreno, was a Turkish polyglot singer, an accomplished composer, lyricist, and guitarist. He attained fame and made a remarkable career centred in France which also included films, during the 1950s and the 1960s. He became famous with his 1961 song Brigitte Bardot.
Darío Moreno Tracks
Brigitte Bardot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
