Todrick Hall (born April 4, 1985) is an American singer, actor, dancer, director, drag queen, choreographer, songwriter and YouTuber. He first gained attention on the ninth season of American Idol, where he made it to the semi-finals. He then became known as a YouTube personality and judge/choreographer on RuPaul's Drag Race. He has released several albums and also appeared on television and on tour. From 2016 to 2017, Hall starred as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway. Later in 2017, he began appearances as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway.