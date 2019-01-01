Todrick HallBorn 4 April 1985
Todrick Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/839a52ca-7c45-4b4c-8ba8-fee75d7627ef
Todrick Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Todrick Hall (born April 4, 1985) is an American singer, actor, dancer, director, drag queen, choreographer, songwriter and YouTuber. He first gained attention on the ninth season of American Idol, where he made it to the semi-finals. He then became known as a YouTube personality and judge/choreographer on RuPaul's Drag Race. He has released several albums and also appeared on television and on tour. From 2016 to 2017, Hall starred as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway. Later in 2017, he began appearances as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Todrick Hall Tracks
Sort by
Todrick Hall Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jessie J - Gig In A Minute
-
"Singers need to move around in different areas musically" - Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson share tips on winning The Voice
-
“I think we need to make that happen” - Jennifer Hudson wants to duet with Ed Sheeran
-
How did Mike + The Mechanics get their name?
-
Jennifer Hudson: "Whitney gave me her blessing"
-
RnB Archives: 2014 - Trevor Nelson & Jennifer Hudson
-
[LISTEN] Queen's Roger Taylor chats to 6Music Breakfast
-
Jessie J pops in to see Steve Wright
-
Jessie J chats with Clara Amfo
-
Jennifer Hudson serenades Trevor
Back to artist