Kane Roberts (born Robert William Athas; January 16, 1962) is an American heavy metal guitarist best known for his tenure in Alice Cooper's band from 1985 to 1988. Additionally, he has performed as a solo act, and his cover of the unreleased Bon Jovi song "Does Anybody Really Fall In Love Anymore" (which had already been covered by Cher on her Heart of Stone album) cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also played a memorable cameo role as a forklift driver in Wes Craven's Shocker.

Roberts is notable for his Rambo-like appearance and physique and his usage of an electric guitar shaped like a machine gun.