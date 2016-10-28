Marga HöffgenBorn 26 April 1921. Died 7 July 1995
Marga Höffgen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1921-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83997cdb-6cee-4a11-a7e9-0f21c42ac54f
Marga Höffgen Biography (Wikipedia)
Marga Höffgen (26 April 1921 – 7 July 1995) was a German contralto, known for singing oratorio, especially the Passions by Johann Sebastian Bach, and operatic parts such as Erda in Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen, performed at the Bayreuth Festival and Covent Garden Opera in London between 1960 and 1975.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marga Höffgen Tracks
Sort by
Kyrie from Missa Solemnis (Op.123)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Kyrie from Missa Solemnis (Op.123)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Kyrie from Missa Solemnis (Op.123)
Orchestra
Last played on
Requiem Op. 144b
Max Reger
Requiem Op. 144b
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxmm.jpglink
Requiem Op. 144b
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqv4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1970-09-01T08:44:18
1
Sep
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1966: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efrbp6
Royal Albert Hall
1966-08-15T08:44:18
15
Aug
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist