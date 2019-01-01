William Billings18th century composer. Born 7 October 1746. Died 26 September 1800
William Billings
1746-10-07
William Billings Biography (Wikipedia)
William Billings (October 7, 1746 – September 26, 1800) is regarded as the first American choral composer.
William Billings Tracks
Emmaus (1778)
Let tyrants shake their iron rod "Chester"
Jordan
Plymton
David's Lamentation [from Samuel 18:33]
Two psalm-tunes - Kittery (1786) & Cobham (1794)
Chester
Now Shall My Inward Joys Arise (Africa)
Lamentation Over Boston
Let Tyrants Shake Their Iron Rod (Chester)
Fuguing tune: Bethlehem (While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks By Night)
Judea (A Virgin Unspotted - Carol)
When Jesus Wept
Jan Garbarek
Modern music for chorus
The Lord is ris'n indeed - Easter anthem for chorus
When Jesus wept - fuguing tune for chorus
David's Lamentation for chorus
Brookfield
Sing ye and make ye melody
Fuging tune: Bethlehem
