Paul VerlaineBorn 30 March 1844. Died 8 January 1896
Paul-Marie Verlaine (30 March 1844 – 8 January 1896) was a French poet associated with the Decadent movement. He is considered one of the greatest representatives of the fin de siècle in international and French poetry.
Clair de lune
Gabriel Fauré
Clair de lune
Clair de lune
La vallée des cloches
Maurice Ravel
La vallée des cloches
La vallée des cloches
Verlaine
Charles Trenet
Verlaine
Verlaine
Chanson d'automne (Chansons grises)
Reynaldo Hahn
Chanson d'automne (Chansons grises)
Chanson d'automne (Chansons grises)
En Sourdine (Op.58 No.2) (1891)
Gabriel Fauré
En Sourdine (Op.58 No.2) (1891)
En Sourdine (Op.58 No.2) (1891)
Clair de Lune
Alphons Diepenbrock
Clair de Lune
Clair de Lune
La Bonne Chanson (Op.61) arr. for voice, piano & string quartet
Gabriel Fauré
La Bonne Chanson (Op.61) arr. for voice, piano & string quartet
La Bonne Chanson (Op.61) arr. for voice, piano & string quartet
Marquee Moon
Ficca, Billy, Lloyd, Lloyd, Smith, Smith, Paul Verlaine, Paul Verlaine & Television
Marquee Moon
Marquee Moon
Three Songs
Poldowski
Three Songs
Three Songs
En sourdine, Op 58 No 2
Gabriel Fauré
En sourdine, Op 58 No 2
En sourdine, Op 58 No 2
Mandoline (feat. Roberta Alexander, Paul Verlaine & Rudolf Jansen)
Alphons Diepenbrock
Mandoline (feat. Roberta Alexander, Paul Verlaine & Rudolf Jansen)
Mandoline (feat. Roberta Alexander, Paul Verlaine & Rudolf Jansen)
