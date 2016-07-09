Darian Sahanaja
Darian Sahanaja Biography (Wikipedia)
Darian Sahanaja is a singer, instrumentalist, songwriter, and arranger who plays in the Brian Wilson band and with The Wondermints. He has also collaborated with numerous other artists in the genre of orchestral/underground pop, including Baby Lemonade, The Zombies, Wonderboy, Aimee Mann, Now People, Lisa Mychols and Donna Summer.
Darian Sahanaja Tracks
Do You Have Any Regrets
