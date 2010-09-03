Andy Ling
Andy Ling Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Ling is a British trance artist and remixer. He became popular due to his "Fixation" single. This reached No. 55 in the UK Singles Chart in 2000, and was released on the Hooj Choons label.
Andy Ling Tracks
Fixation (Airwave Remix)
Fixation (Slacker's Fixation Of The Situation Mix)
