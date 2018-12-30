Maya Beiser
1963-12-31
Maya Beiser Biography (Wikipedia)
Maya Beiser is an American musician, cellist, performing artist and producer who lives in New York City. Beiser was raised on a kibbutz in Israel by her French mother and Argentine father, and graduated from Yale University School of Music. She has been described by the Boston Globe as "a force of nature", "a cello goddess" by The New Yorker and "the reigning queen of the avant-garde cello" by the Washington Post. Beiser is a 2015 United States Artists Distinguished Music Fellow and the Inaugural Mellon Distinguished Visiting Artist at the MIT Center for Art, Science & Technology.
Maya Beiser Performances & Interviews
Maya Beiser Tracks
Maya for cello and orchestra
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Maya for cello and orchestra
Maya for cello and orchestra
Last played on
Maya
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Maya
Maya
Last played on
Maya (excerpt)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Maya (excerpt)
Maya (excerpt)
Last played on
Cello Counterpoint (excerpt)
Steve Reich
Cello Counterpoint (excerpt)
Cello Counterpoint (excerpt)
Last played on
Suite no.3 in D major BWV 1086: Air
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite no.3 in D major BWV 1086: Air
Suite no.3 in D major BWV 1086: Air
Last played on
World to Come IV
David Lang
World to Come IV
World to Come IV
Last played on
Khse Bun (feat. Maya Beiser)
Chinary Ung
Khse Bun (feat. Maya Beiser)
Khse Bun (feat. Maya Beiser)
Last played on
David Lang: World to come IV
Maya Beiser
David Lang: World to come IV
David Lang: World to come IV
Last played on
Cello Counterpoint
Maya Beiser
Cello Counterpoint
Cello Counterpoint
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 29: Brandenburg Concertos Project – 1
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-05T08:27:05
5
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 29: Brandenburg Concertos Project – 1
Royal Albert Hall
World To Come
Southbank Centre, London
2014-02-24T08:27:05
24
Feb
2014
World To Come
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
