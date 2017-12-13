Math and Physics ClubFormed 2004
Math and Physics Club
2004
Math and Physics Club Biography (Wikipedia)
Math and Physics Club are an American indie pop band based in Seattle, Washington, United States. Its members are Charles Bert (vocals, rhythm guitar), Ethan Jones (bass, keyboards), and James Werle (lead guitar). Kevin Emerson (drums) continues to play on recordings though no longer a full time member of the band. The band has released three EPs and four full-length albums on Santa Barbara-based Matinee Recordings, with UK distribution on Fika Recordings. They are often associated with Australian labelmates The Lucksmiths and twee pop band Tullycraft, and Pitchfork Media described their work as "music to hold hands to" after The Lucksmiths' song on the album "Why That Doesn't Surprise Me".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Math and Physics Club Tracks
Broadcasting Waves
Math and Physics Club
Broadcasting Waves
Broadcasting Waves
Last played on
Dear Madeline
Math and Physics Club
Dear Madeline
Dear Madeline
Last played on
Threadbare
Math and Physics Club
Threadbare
Threadbare
Last played on
Movie Ending Romance
Math and Physics Club
Movie Ending Romance
Movie Ending Romance
Last played on
Sound Of Snow
Math and Physics Club
Sound Of Snow
Sound Of Snow
Last played on
Weekends Away
Math and Physics Club
Weekends Away
Weekends Away
Last played on
Graduation Day
Math and Physics Club
Graduation Day
Graduation Day
Last played on
