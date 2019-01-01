Ayşe Ajda Pekkan (born 12 February 1946) is a Turkish singer and actress. She is known by the titles "Superstar" and "Diva" in the Turkish media. Pekkan who started her professional career as a movie actress, first came to attention as a singer in 1964 with the release of the song "Göz Göz Değdi Bana", followed by her first solo single "Her Yerde Kar Var" which brought her critical acclaim. The success of her album Süperstar in 1977, made her commonly known as Superstar in Turkey. Three further albums with the same title have been released throughout her career. Her songs "Kimler Geldi Kimler Geçti", "Bambaşka Biri", "Hoşgör Sen" and "Uykusuz Her Gece" made her an influential figure in Turkish music industry.

During the time of the 33rd government of Turkey and with the recommendation of the Ministry of Culture, Pekkan was honored with the title "State Artist" in 1998. Pekkan has performed in many places inside and outside Turkey, and in addition to Turkish, has sung in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Greek and Japanese. Pekkan is recognized as the Turkish pop diva by the public. She was awarded the honorary distinction of Officier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2013.