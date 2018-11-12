Liverpool Express
Liverpool Express (also known as L.E.X.), are a British pop rock band formed in 1975. They are best known for songs such as "You Are My Love" (which Paul McCartney once declared one of his favourite songs), "Every Man Must Have A Dream", and for charting several hits.
