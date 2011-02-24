The TarantulasUS surf guitar / rockabilly / punk band. Formed 1993
The Tarantulas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/838b442a-219e-4096-862f-adbd3973b0d2
The Tarantulas Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tarantulas are a surf guitar / rockabilly / punk band. The Tarantulas Formed in 1995 in Orlando, Florida, with Randy J Shams (also known as a film composer) on guitar and Chris Valentino on drums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Tarantulas Tracks
Sort by
Takeover
The Tarantulas
Takeover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Takeover
Last played on
The Tarantulas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist