Boyd BennettBorn 7 December 1924. Died 2 June 2002
Boyd Bennett
1924-12-07
Boyd Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Boyd Byron Bennett (December 7, 1924 – June 2, 2002) was an American rockabilly songwriter and singer.
His two biggest hit singles, both written and performed by him, were "Seventeen" with his band, the Rockets (U.S. No. 5), (U.S. R&B No. 7), as well as No. 16 on the UK Singles Chart.; and "My Boy, Flat Top" (U.S. No. 39). He later became a disc jockey in Kentucky. He also worked with Francis Craig and Moon Mullican.
Bennett was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame for his contribution to the genre.
Boyd Bennett Tracks
Boogie at midnight
Move
My Boy Flat Top
Seventeen
