Guy‐Manuel de Homem‐ChristoBorn 8 February 1974
Guy‐Manuel de Homem‐Christo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83886397-adf2-431a-b841-dc4af744a6cc
Biography (Wikipedia)
Guillaume Emmanuel de Homem-Christo (born 8 February 1974) is a French musician, record producer, singer, songwriter, DJ and film director, best known for being one half of the French house music duo Daft Punk, along with Thomas Bangalter. He has also produced several works from his record label Crydamoure with label co-owner Éric Chedeville.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
TRON: Legacy - Outlands
Bangalter/Christo & London Music Works
TRON: Legacy - Outlands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TRON: Legacy - Outlands
Performer
Last played on
Solar Sailor
Daft Punk
Solar Sailor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fb5j0.jpglink
Solar Sailor
Last played on
Back to artist